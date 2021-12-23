Agreement reached with Syrian Kurds on DNA tests to identify Russian children — official

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian side has reached an agreement with Kurdish military formations in Syria to conduct DNA tests for children located in a refugee camp on Syrian territory in order to identify Russian children and return them to families, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said during a meeting of interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria.

She noted that her first trip to Syria as an ombudswoman was on December 14. "We reached an agreement with the Kurdish side. We held negotiations following which we were permitted to take DNA tests from some children beginning in January and start taking them to Russia in small groups," she said.

"It is very important for the children to really have a normal family, normal conditions, normal opportunities in terms of health, education," the ombudswoman noted.