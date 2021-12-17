Seventh round of talks on Iran nuclear deal concludes in Vienna — Russian envoy

VIENNA, December 17. /TASS/. The participants in the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the International Quintet (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) on rejoining the Iran nuclear deal came to an end in the Austrian capital, Delegation Head and Russia’s Permanent Representative at International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"The meeting of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] Joint Commission and also the seventh round of the Vienna talks are over. The negotiations will resume soon," the Russian envoy wrote on his Twitter.

As diplomatic sources earlier pointed out, the European participants in the Vienna consultations intend to announce a break in the work due to the approaching Christmas and resume their work after the holidays.

The seventh round of the negotiations on rejoining the Iran nuclear deal and canceling the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic commenced on November 29. It restarted on December 9 after its participants consulted in their countries. The negotiators have confirmed that further work will be based on the documents formulated in June 2021 over the course of six rounds. It was noted that all the parties sought to restart the JCPOA in its original form.

Two working group continued their work in Vienna this week: one for lifting sanctions and the other on nuclear issues. They are tasked with harmonizing the negotiators’ positions. There are plans to involve a third group with the aim of implementing the future agreement.