Hamas’s win may lead to 9/11-like attacks, Israeli minister warns

LONDON, April 26. /TASS/. Radical Palestinian movement Hamas’s win would lead to acts of terrorism similar to the 9/11 attack in the US, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat said in an interview with Sky News.

"If we stop and the Jihadist of Hamas win, <...> you're going to see another 9/11," he pointed out.

Barkat stressed that Israel had to destroy Hamas and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah "with minimal damage" to civilians.

The Israeli minister noted that a number of Arab countries, namely Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, could understand Israel. "They are threatened as much as we are," he said.

Meanwhile, Barkat described Qatar as "one of the biggest challenges" for Israel, claiming that Doha supported various radical groups active in the region.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking over 240 people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to the Israeli side. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.