President Lukashenko enjoys the trust of 72% of Belarusians, survey reveals

MINSK, December 16./TASS/. Over 72% of Belarusian nationals trust President Alexander Lukashenko and about 44% deem his desire to maintain the sovereignty of the country as important, reveals a survey into views about the future of Belarus from the Institute of Sociology at the Belarusian Academy of Sciences in teamwork with the EcooM analytical center.

According to the survey, publicized by BelTA news agency on Thursday, the president enjoys the full trust of 45.9% of those polled, while another 26.4% said they rather trusted Lukashenko than not.

As many as 43.7% of the respondents see the president’s initiatives to maintain the sovereignty and independence of the country as paramount. Another 38.7% highlight his initiatives to support large families. Another 31.8% deem as important the housing policy of President Lukashenko, 27.6% - the strengthening of the country’s defense capacities, while 24.8% laud his initiatives on integration with the Russian Federation within the Union State.

As for the attitude to other state institutions, 41.8% of those Belarusian nationals polled say they trust the army, and 28.8% say they tend to trust the army. As for the Church, 35.2% trust it and 30.3% rather trust than not. With respect to the law enforcement agencies, the figures are 32.7% and 29.8% accordingly, as for the all-Belarus People’s Assembly - 32.4% and 29.8% accordingly. As many as 31.5% of the surveyed people trust the government, and another 28.3% rather trust it than not. The parliament enjoys the trust of 28.8% of those polled, while 27.6% tend to trust it. The trust in the courts is 29.6% and 28.7% accordingly.

The survey questioned 10,217 people in all regions of the country and capital Minsk.