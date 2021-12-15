China, Russia must boost coordination to protect security interests — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged to step up coordination between Russia and China to protect the security interests of both countries more efficiently.

He made the comments during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"China and Russia need to make more joint efforts to stand up for the security interests of both countries more efficiently," a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

Some forces interfere in the internal affairs of China and Russia with the excuse of democracy and human rights, violating international law and the rules of international relations, he said. That’s a reason for the two countries to step up coordination on the international stage, Xi Jinping said.

Talks between the leaders of the two countries lasted about one-and-a-half hours, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters. He said they discussed "literally all pressing and important issues" ranging from security guarantees for Russia in Europe to the creation of new alliances in the Asian-Pacific region. Putin and Xi Jinping also spoke about bilateral relations and future meetings, one of which may take place in February next year, Ushakov said.