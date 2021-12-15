Putin-Xi virtual summit concludes, running a little over an hour

MOSCOW/BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have wrapped up their virtual summit. According to China Central Television, the conversation began at 11:07 Moscow time and lasted a little over an hour - to 12:21 Moscow time.

At the beginning of the virtual summit, Putin waved his hand as a welcoming gesture and referred to Xi Jinping as his "dear friend". The Chinese leader responded with the same gesture and a broad smile. Putin noted that current meeting "makes it possible to discuss the development of Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership."

The President described the relations between Moscow and Beijing as "a sample of genuine interstate cooperation in the 21st century." According to him, a new model of interaction has been shaped between two countries "based among other things on such principles, specifically, as non-interference in domestic affairs and respect for one another’s interests, determination to turn the shared border into a belt of everlasting peace and good neighborliness." Putin added that the close coordination between Russia and China on the global stage and a responsible joint approach to solving relevant world issues has become a tangible factor of stability in international relations.

Putin also stressed that Moscow and Beijing have consistently supported each other over international sports cooperation, including the non-acceptance of any attempts to politicize sports or the Olympic movement. He was confident that the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing would be held at the highest level as "China knows how to do it."

The Russian leader hoped that next February he would finally be able to meet with Xi Jinping in person in Beijing, where they are scheduled to hold negotiations, and then take part in the opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics. He thanked his Chinese counterpart for the invitation to visit such a symbolic event." Xi Jinping responded that he looked forward to "the Olympic meeting" with Putin.