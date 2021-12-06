Bahrain’s king looks forward to Russian president’s visit — upper house speaker

MANAMA, December 6. /TASS/. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, said in a telephone conversation with the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko that he was looking forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit and would like to pay a visit to Moscow himself.

"For certain important reasons, a meeting [with the king] failed to take place. But he made a telephone call and said he was glad about the Russian delegation’s visit and voiced readiness for further contacts. He said he was looking forward to the Russian president’s visit to Bahrain. Also, he would like to visit Moscow to meet with the Russian leader," said Matviyenko before leaving for home on Friday. She was in Bahrain on an official visit on December 4-6.

Matviyenko said Bahrain’s king had read the Russian president’s message she had delivered, thanked her for it and stressed the special relations of trust with the Russian head of state.

"He underscored Russia’s special role on the world scene and its consistent and balanced policy for preserving stability. He stressed the special significance of Russia-Bahrain relations. Bahrain, he said, is determined to develop them and to implement all earlier-concluded agreements," Matviyenko said.