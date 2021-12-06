India, Russia sign agreements on defense cooperation

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. India and Russia have signed a number of agreements and contracts concerning small arms and defense cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter on Monday.

"Glad that a number of agreements, contracts, protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," the tweet reads.

"India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity, and stability to the entire region," Singh added.

The Indian defense chief held talks with his Russian counterpart Army General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi earlier on Monday. The meeting took place in the lead-up to a Russian-Indian summit scheduled for Monday evening.