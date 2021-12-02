Afghan ambassador says he welcomes Moscow’s stance on Taliban

MOSCOW, December 2./TASS/. Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Said Tayeb Jawad said in an interview with TASS that he valued Russia’s principled stance as to the necessity for the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) to comply with their promises to form an inclusive government and make sure that Afghanistan won’t harbor terrorists.

"We appreciate the fact that Russia have made it very clear to the Taliban that they need to deliver on the promises that they made as far as forming an inclusive government, as far as making sure that terrorist groups, terrorist element does not find a base and a ground in Afghanistan," the ambassador told TASS.

"So I think the position of Russia has been principal on that. And I think that the fact that Russia is not agreeing to delist the Taliban from the UN sanction list and the fact that Russia is indicating that they are not going to be among the countries that will recognize the Taliban soon - these are welcoming steps," the diplomat went on to say.

According to Said Tayeb Jawad, it is necessary to encourage the Taliban "to form a government that really serves the Afghan people", and also provides a source stability for the region.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.