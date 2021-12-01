United Russia party leader speaks out against politicizing fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The chairman of the United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, spoke out on Wednesday against the politicization of cooperation in the battle against coronavirus pandemic, stressing that all countries should put aside their geopolitical interests and agree on the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines.

"The crisis has shown that the principles of globalization taking shape in the past decades have turned out to be not quite stable [during the pandemic]. We see that some countries are waging a negative information campaign against other nations, simply refusing to help in this or that difficult situation, with vaccines falling victim to this," Medvedev told an international conference on global challenges of the 21st century organized by United Russia.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has also been affected, although it is quite efficient, he stressed. "I believe that it is inadmissible to politicize cooperation during the fight against the pandemic, it is important for us now to continue work towards creating conditions for the best possible international cooperation on that front," Medvedev emphasized.

"The virus is not giving up, the issues of mutual recognition of vaccines should be settled for a large-scale vaccination of citizens across all continents," he pointed out. "It is absolutely obvious that all countries of the world should set aside their own geopolitical ambitions in this situation, joining efforts to protect all people in the world, all the more as it is impossible to conquer the virus in just one country."

He reiterated that this was the stance that United Russia urged its partner parties to a year ago. "Different political parties may have different views and approaches, but through state and public institutions we can and we must give a new impetus to cooperation so that it could really help to confront that most awful, most dangerous challenge that mankind has faced in the 21st century," he said.

"The number of those killed and hurt [by coronavirus] runs into tens of millions," he stressed, urging the countries to show a commitment to such values as solidarity and humanism.