Russia sends drug substance for production of coronavirus vaccine to Kazakhstan — senator

ST. PETERSBURG, November 26. /TASS/. Russia has sent a drug substance to Kazakhstan for the production of five million doses of coronavirus vaccine, Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday. The Federation Council is the upper house of the Russian parliament.

She was speaking at a meeting with the head of the Senate (upper house) of the parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev.

"We have established cooperation from the first day of the emergence of a global pandemic. Our Sputnik V vaccines are supplied to Kazakhstan, vaccine production has been established there. We have now sent a substance for [production of] five million vaccines to Kazakhstan. This allows us both in Russia and in your country to provide such a nationwide vaccination, to achieve national immunity against this new challenge," said the speaker of the Federation Council.

She also noted the mutual assistance of the two countries in other areas.

"Whatever problems arise, we are always close, we find interaction. We very much appreciate and value not only our strategic partnership, but also our fraternal ties," Matvienko noted.

The Speaker of the Federation Council drew attention to constant contacts at the highest level, as well as an active dialogue between parliamentarians.

"There are good results in the economy - we are reaching a record level in mutual trade, despite the pandemic, in joint projects," the senator said.

Matvienko stressed that the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan has an overall impact on the atmosphere in the CIS, on the strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union.