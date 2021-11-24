Sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia achievable within 3 months — scientist

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia can achieve sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19 among its people within three months, if vaccination numbers increase four- or fivefold, Gamaleya Center director Academician Alexander Gintsburg has told TASS.

"Daily vaccination must grow four-or fivefold. In this case, we will achieve the required herd immunity threshold within three months," he said.

When asked whether introduction of QR codes will help to bring COVID-19 case numbers down, the expert replied: "If it is imposed de facto, on the federal level, this will of course be helpful."

The Russian government earlier presented draft amendments on QR codes use for transport and in public areas to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. QR codes are expected to remain compulsory until June 1, 2022.