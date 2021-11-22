US may sanction two vessels, one entity involved in Nord Stream 2 project - top diplomat

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. The US Department of State has listed two vessels and a "Russia-linked entity" in a report submitted to the Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property," the statement reads.

"Today’s report is in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. Government’s continued compliance with PEESA. With today’s action, the Administration has now sanctioned eight persons and identified 17 of their vessels as blocked property pursuant to PEESA in connection with Nord Stream 2," Blinken pointed out. "Even as the Administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries and to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sphere," the statement adds.

The US administration is obliged to regularly submit reports to the Congress, listing entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 project with the possible aim of introducing sanctions. Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project that also involves European partners, pointing out that Moscow has never used energy resources as a tool of pressure.