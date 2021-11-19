Gamaleya Center’s anti-coronavirus medicine shows high protective potential — expert

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The monoclonal antibody-based drug for treating COVID-19 that was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center has shown high promise during its pre-clinical tests, Dmitry Shcheblyakov of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, said on Friday.

"Our center has developed its own original medicine. It is a combination of two antibodies with different structures and origins. Such a combination makes it possible to neutralize all known strains. And we demonstrated quite a high protectiveness of such medicine on a transgenic model," he said,

According to Shcheblyakov, pre-clinical trials of the medicine are coming to a close. "I hope at the beginning of the coming year we will begin clinical tests on healthy volunteers and later on volunteers with COVID-19," he said.