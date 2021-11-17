Russia urges parties to conflict on Armenia-Azerbaijan border to show restraint — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Moscow is urging the parties to the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to exercise restraint and is calling for the implementation of the trilateral agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Indeed, the resumption of military activities on the border caused serious concern yesterday but Russia's mediation efforts made it possible to urge the parties to exercise restraint," he pointed out. "Russia will continue to do that. We do believe that the only way to stabilize the situation is to implement the trilateral agreements," Peskov stressed.

He added that according to the Kremlin, the parties needed to comply with their obligations, which would guarantee that such incidents would not recur in the future. The Kremlin spokesman also said that "President Putin primarily made" efforts to stabilize the situation on Tuesday. In particular, he held a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Intense fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces broke out in the border areas of Armenia's Syunik region on November 16. Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had invaded Armenia's territory, which threatened an international highway connecting the Armenian capital with the country's southern regions and Iran. Baku laid the blame on Yerevan, accusing the Armenian Armed Forces of staging a provocation. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions. In such a situation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held separate telephone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Suren Papikyan and Zakir Hasanov. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that following the conversations, the Armenian and Azerbaijani defense chiefs took measures to stabilize the situation on the border.