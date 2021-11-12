UN Security Council consultations on migrants at Belarusian border are staged — ministry

MINSK, November 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has stated that the UN Security Council’s closed consultations on the situation around the accumulation of migrants near the western borders of the republic were artificially staged in order to subsequently bring groundless accusations against Minsk.

"The initiators are the EU countries and the US. The purpose of this orchestrated event was to create another newsworthy occurrence to make groundless accusations against Belarus. This is an old propaganda technique of Goebbels: repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz told TASS on Friday.

According to him, for obvious reasons, the attempt was made to distort the clear fact that the root cause of the global migrant crisis was caused by the illegal interference of Western countries in the internal affairs of other countries, military interventions and the destruction of a number of states. Under this situation Minsk is "just a transit country, which, by the way, bears significant costs."

"The EU countries of the most powerful NATO bloc are attempting to play possum about how a relatively small and tolerant country like Belarus allegedly threatens the peace and is considered as an aggressor," the diplomat noted adding that in 2020, half a million new refugees settled in the EU, with no political repercussions. At the same time, "two or three thousand refugees seeking to get through Belarus to Europe, which invited them in, is branded as a ‘hybrid war’," Glaz pointed out.

On November 12, the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union states members of the UN Security Council called for measures against the Belarusian government which is to blame for fuelling the migrant crisis on the border with Poland and poses a threat to regional security.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.