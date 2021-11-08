Daniel Ortega is winning Nicaragua's presidential election with 74.99% of votes

MANAGUA, November 8. /TASS/. The incumbent president Daniel Ortega is winning the presidential elections in Nicaragua, receiving the support of 74.99% of voters, Brenda Rocha, Chairperson of the Supreme Electoral Council, told a press conference on Monday.

"After counting nearly 50% of the ballots, 74.99% of voters cast their votes for the alliance led by the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front," she said.

According to her, the turnout at the elections totaled 65.34%. The results of the vote will be updated during the day.

The alliance led by the Sandinista National Liberation Front also includes and six other political parties: the Constitutionalist Liberal Party, the Nicaraguan Party of the Christian Path, the Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance, the Alliance for the Republic, the Independent Liberal Party, and the Yatama regional party, which only nominated candidates for the National Assembly from the autonomous regions of the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.

The candidates of the party, which received plurality of votes will be elected as the President and Vice President of Nicaragua for a 5-year term.

The final election results will be announced by November 26.