KIEV, November 3. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Alexei Lyubchenko from the post of the first deputy prime minister and Ukraine’s minister of economy. This decision was upheld by the majority of lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lyubchenko assumed office on May 20. Previously, he headed Ukraine’s State Tax Service.

It is expected that deputy head of Ukrainian president’s office Yulia Sviridenko will become the new minister of economy.