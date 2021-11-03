A lot was done in Glasgow by climate conference participants — Biden

GLASGOW, November 3. /TASS/. A lot was done by participants of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in the past two days, US President Joe Biden told reporters.

"We’re preparing to wrap up another busy day in Scotland. I think we got a lot done. We’ve had a lot of good, substantive meetings <…> with my fellow leaders. And most of all, it was critically important for the United States to be here," he said. "I can’t think of any two days where more has been accomplished dealing with climate than these two days."

The US leader said he met with many national leaders in Glasgow. "And my message to them was: The United States is going to be their partner as we meet this climate crisis," he added.

"And we have to keep accelerating our progress," Biden continued. "For our part, the United States is going to keep raising the ambition and delivering the goal that we are reducing U.S. emissions by 50 to 52%, <…> from the 2005 levels by 2030.".