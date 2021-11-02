Lukashenko talks of plans to hold online talks with Putin

MINSK, November 2./TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he expected to have online talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.

"Well, we will have online talks with Putin, via TV," the president said to Belarusian boy Roman Kogodovsky, who had been invited to the Independence Palace on Tuesday to receive an award. Roman received the honor ‘For Personal Courage’, for rescuing his brother from a fire. The boy received severe burns, and it took much effort from medics to save his life.

Video footage of Lukashenko’s meeting with the boy in his office was shown by the "pul_1" Telegram channel. Lukashenko noted that he had to prepare and study the necessary files for the talks with the Russian leader.

A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia is scheduled for November 4. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it will be held online. Twenty-eight union programs are expected to be submitted, aimed at unifying the legislations of Russia and Belarus in various sectors of the economy, at leveling conditions for business activity, building common financial and energy markets, transport space, as well as at shaping and putting into practice a common industrial and agricultural policy. These programs were coordinated at talks between Putin and Lukashenko in Moscow in September, and then approved at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Minsk.