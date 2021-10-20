Non-recognition of cabinet to reinforce Afghan radicals — Taliban

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The influence of groups that threaten security in Afghanistan will only increase should the new Taliban (outlawed in Russia) government not be recognized, Acting Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said after the Moscow Format talks on Afghanistan Wednesday.

"Should the new government not receive recognition, should it not receive support, then, undoubtedly, groups that threaten the Afghan security will only increase their influence," he underscored.

At the same time, he said, "the new government’s policy is to ensure the security of the Afghan people, security of Afghanistan’s neighbors and the entire region."