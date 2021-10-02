Turkmenistan to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, president says

ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. Turkmenistan will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

He noted that Turkmenistan has been providing aid to Afghanistan on a regular basis, sending convoys with humanitarian aid there, building schools and hospitals in rural areas and training local staff.

"I would like to note that recently a decision has been made to send another humanitarian cargo as a sign of friendship and good-neighborliness. All of this is, of course, financed with Turkmenistan’s own resources. We intend to continue the good tradition of providing humanitarian aid to the brotherly people of Afghanistan in the future. And I am confident that peace and accord will soon be established on Afghan soil, especially with its rich historical past," the Turkmen president said.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government.