UN envoy certain Syria’s Idlib will be important topic for Putin-Erdogan meeting

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. The current situation in the Syrian province of Idlib will be an important item on the agenda for the upcoming talks between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled for September 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"I am sure that the situation on the ground in Idlib and elsewhere will be an important issue when Presidents Putin and Erdogan meet tomorrow, and I continue to appeal for those with influence to promote calm," he said. "So much depends on that."

Pedersen also noted that Russia and the US are engaged in contacts to ensure humanitarian process in line with the UNSC Resolution 2585. The envoy will now travel to Washington to continue consultations.

According to him, many extremist groups are still rampant across Syria. "Counter-terrorism action in accordance with international humanitarian law, conducted in a manner that is effective while protecting civilians and safeguarding regional security, is possible and needed. It will require greater international cooperation among key stakeholders," he said.