Some 9,400 illegals tried to cross into Poland from Belarus since August — Polish minister

WARSAW, September 27. /TASS/. About 9,400 migrants attempted to cross the Belarusian-Polish border since August 1, Polish Minister of the Interior and Administration Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference Monday.

"Since August, we have registered 9,400 border crossing attempts. A total of 8,200 such attempts were successfully thwarted by the border guard service," he said. "A total of 1,200 illegal migrants have been detained and placed into custody in guarded centers."

"Many of them have no papers, while many others have fake papers," Kamisnki noted, adding that the migrants’ identities are being investigated as to whether or not these individuals are a threat to the Polish state.

"Many things indicate that, in many cases, we will need to inform the Prosecutor’s Office and open investigations," he added.