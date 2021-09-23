P5 of UN Security Council discuss Iran and Afghanistan — The State Department

WASHINGTON, September 23. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the UK, China, the US, and France) discussed Afghanistan and Iran on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the world organization, a statement issued by US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

"On Afghanistan, the Secretary [of State Antony Blinken] called for P5 coordination to mitigate [the consequences of] the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse. He noted the shared expectations for an inclusive and representative government. The Secretary encouraged the P5 to remain united on Afghanistan, to hold the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) accountable to its commitments, and to work together to ensure humanitarian access, respect for humanitarian principles, and availability of funds to meet humanitarian needs," the State Spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the Secretary of State confirmed Washington’s constructive approach to resolving the situation on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of the Iranian nuclear program.

"On Iran, the Secretary reiterated the United States’ intent to pursue a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual [with the Islamic Republic] return to compliance with the JCPOA and to address our full range of concerns with Iran," Price concluded. Blinken also "emphasized the importance of constructive P5 action to maintain international peace and security".