NATO chief seeks to have talks with Lavrov on UNGA sidelines - alliance

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and plans to have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its sidelines, the alliance said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Brussels.

"While in New York, the Secretary General is meeting with UN Secretary General Ant·nio Guterres, as well as leaders and officials from NATO Allies," the document says. "He is also meeting with other leaders and officials including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Colombian President Iv·n Duque, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.".