SCO members to boost cooperation in renewable energy, says declaration

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states intend to boost cooperation in the field of renewable energy for reducing the environmental impact, the SCO leaders said in the Dushanbe Declaration passed following the SCO summit in Dushanbe on Friday.

"The member-states emphasize the necessity to boost mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of energy, including the wide use of renewable and alternative sources of energy, as well as welcome the use of various effective economically viable and environmentally sound technologies allowing the reduction of the negative influence on the environment and facilitating energy security and the shift to cleaner sources of energy in the energy-efficient economy," the document said.

"Considering national interests, member states will continue facilitating the development of a comprehensive dialogue on the energy subject, the practical cooperation between countries producing, transiting and consuming energy in the future," according to the declaration.

The countries also reached an agreement on cooperation between energy ministers of SCO nations.