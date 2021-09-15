Uzbekistan begins serial production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine — media

TASHKENT, September 15. /TASS/. The serial production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine has begun in Uzbekistan at the Jurabek Laboratories production facility, the Gazeta.uz news portal reported citing Aziz Saipov, the marketing and sales director at Jurabek Laboratories.

"We have already started bottling it. Every batch is sent to Russia for quality control. Tests take about three weeks. The quality control is carried out simultaneously by the Russian side and the state laboratory [of Uzbekistan]. Once we get a response, we can deliver [the vaccine to the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan]," the portal quoted Saipov as saying.

According to the official, the domestically produced vaccine will be available in Uzbekistan in October.

Saipov said that samples of serially produced Sputnik V were taken for quality control to the developer - Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and to the State Center of Expertise and Standardization of medicines, medical devices and medical equipment at the Uzbekistan’s Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

The first batches of Sputnik V have been produced at the Jurabek Laboratories production facility in the Uzbek city of Almalyk, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement in late July. The plant has a production capacity of 2 million Sputnik V doses per month.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bln people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the coronavirus.

Sputnik V is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.