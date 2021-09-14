Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates discussed with San Marino — Health Minister

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The issue of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates was raised during talks with a delegation from San Marino with both sides interested in cooperation, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The issue of mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates and further cooperation in the sphere of medicine, pharmaceuticals were discussed. Both the Russian side and the side of the Republic of San Marino are interested in it," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Overall, we see that the desire to make use of this shot is very strong and that they (the Sammarinese authorities - TASS) are ready, among other things, to facilitate the promotion of this jab in other jurisdictions," the health minister stressed.

Earlier, San Marino's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications Luca Beccari stated that the coronavirus situation in San Marino thanks to inoculation with Sputnik V remained calm against the background of new strains emerging and the epidemiological situation worsening worldwide.

In February 2021, the Sammarinese authorities concluded an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus which not only allowed for the immunization of the local population, numbering slightly over 30,000 people, as early as May but also launch vaccine tourism.