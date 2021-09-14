Over 46 mln Russians vaccinated against COVID-19 — health minister

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. More than 46 million Russians have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"By today, more than 46 million our citizens have been vaccinated [against COVID-19]," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the minister, every Russian region has a stock of coronavirus vaccines enough to last for about one month. "Vaccination has proved to be an efficient tool to prevent the disease. In those rare cases when a [vaccinated] person catches the infection, it never gives serious complications," he said, adding that there are no problems with vaccinations.

Patients under observation

Mikhail Murashko added that 723,000 COVID patients in Russia are under medics' observation at the moment.

"Currently 723,000 Russian citizens infected with the novel coronavirus remain under the observation of medical personnel," Murashko said.

He noted that Russia's health service system was ready for providing an adequate response, although the pressure on it remained heavy.

"Our prime task is to interrupt this epidemic process. Vaccination is the main and surest way," he stressed.

He remarked that it was essential to ensure the people's epidemic safety before the cold winter season set in.

More than 225.3 million coronavirus cases and over 4.6 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 7,176,085 coronavirus cases, 6,418,033 recoveries and 194,249 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.