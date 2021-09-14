Certain countries destructively influence political processes in Syria, says Assad

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Certain countries destructively influence the possibility of holding political processes in Syria, President Bashar Assad said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The information about the talks held in the Kremlin on Monday was released on the Russian President’s website on Tuesday.

"I would like to note that the political processes that we held, have been on hold for around three years. There are certain reasons for that, of course. There are certain states that destructively influence the possibility of holding political processes," Syrian President said.