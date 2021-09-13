Russian, EU scientists maintain contacts over Russian vaccine recognition — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and European Union specialists continue to be engaged in dialogue over the recognition of Russian vaccines in the EU, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a press conference following talks with his Sammarinese counterpart Luca Beccari.

"Our Health Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor (consumer watchdog - TASS) and scientists are maintaining contacts. They also have contacts with the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency. We want contacts to be as professional as possible and stripped of any politicization," he said.

"We are hoping that those who are truly interested in organizing cooperation to protect the health and lives of people will prevail in the end, particularly in the EU," the minister added.