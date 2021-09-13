Post-Soviet security bloc to discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe on September 16

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A session of the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is going to be held under the chairmanship of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on September 16, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters on Monday.

"The CSC members are going to discuss the pressing international and regional security issues as well as the major outcomes of the CSTO’s activities during the inter-sessional period. One of the most important issues will be the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of CSTO member states," he said.

According to Zainetdinov, the CSC will adopt The Declaration of the Collective Security Council at the session and will sign a number of documents relating to peacekeeping, maintenance of the CSTO collective force, and arming the CSTO collective rapid reaction force with advanced types of weapons and other military and special hardware. The statement noted that the 2022 budget of the organization will be considered as well.

"Taking into account the transition of the presidency to the Republic of Armenia in 2021-2022, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will represent the country's interests which are to be implemented," the CSTO spokesman noted.

The joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Ministers of Defense, and the Committee of Secretaries is going to take place in Dushanbe, with the military and political situation in the collective security regions on the agenda. A number of important political statements are expected to be adopted, including a joint statement by the CSTO member-states on the situation in Afghanistan.