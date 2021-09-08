US special envoy for Iran to visit Moscow, Paris this week

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley will visit Moscow and Paris on September 7-10 for consultations on Washington and Tehran's return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the US Department of State has said in a statement.

"Special Envoy Malley and a small delegation will be travelling to Moscow and Paris from 7-10 September for consultations with our Russian and European partners on Iran’s nuclear program and the need to quickly reach and implement an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the Department of State’s press service said on Tuesday.

Talks between Iran and the five involved countries (Russia, the UK, China, France and Germany) have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is restoring the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, and the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, after which they revised the date to early June.