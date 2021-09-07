Most members of new Afghan government are ex-field commanders — expert

BEIRUT, September 7. /TASS/. The interim government, announced by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) Tuesday, is unlikely to cope with the complex of problems that have accumulated in Afghanistan in the few last decades, says expert Tayseer Allouni, who worked as Al Jazeera reporter in Kabul 20 years ago.

Taliban spokesman declares Afghan war over as movement said to take control of Panjshir

Speaking in an interview for Al Jazeera, he said that 14 out of 33 new cabinet members served in the previous Taliban administration that was in office between 1996 and 2001; meanwhile, 19 ministers entered the executive body for the first time, including ministers of defense and internal affairs.

"The interim government is dominated by past and current field commanders," he said. "For example, the new minister of finance is Mullah Badri, who led the guard of Mullah Omar - the founder of the Taliban movement - back in the day."

As for Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Allouni stated that he "speaks neither English, nor Arabic."

"In regards to its membership, this is, of course, a military cabinet that will be influenced by hawks in the Taliban movement," he concluded.

According to Allouni, the new government includes Taliban members from all ethnicities of Afghanistan, except for the Shia community of Hazaras. There are no supporters of political parties.

Speaking at the press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, appointed as the Minister of Culture and Information of Afghanistan, expressed his hope that "the establishment of the new Afghan government will put an end to the hostility towards the Taliban, and that the international community will lend a hand of assistance to Afghanistan."