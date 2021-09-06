Taliban spokesman declares Afghan war over as movement said to take control of Panjshir

CAIRO, September 6. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have secured full control over the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province in the country’s north, so the nationwide military hostilities are over, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday at a press conference, which was broadcast live on the Ariana News TV channel.

"Full control over Panjshir was secured last night and this morning. That said, the war in Afghanistan is over. There is no more justification for it. The time has come to rebuild our country," he emphasized.

According to the Taliban spokesman, numerous former Afghan government officials who earlier fled to the rebel province have now left the country. "Panjshir is part of our people, both its civilians and its fighters. We will build Afghanistan’s common future together," Mujahid stated.

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Front has denied on Twitter that the Taliban had taken control of Panjshir.

After the United States announced plans for its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Those unwilling to accept Taliban rule organized a resistance movement in the Panjshir Valley, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of the late field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on the Afghan people to support the resistance leader.