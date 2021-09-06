Pakistan not ready to receive too many refugees from Afghanistan - ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Pakistan is ready to receive only a limited number of refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said in an interview with TASS.

According to the Pakistani diplomat, his country has historically received more Afghan refugees than any other - around four million in the past 40 years. He stressed that Afghans enjoy the same opportunities as Pakistani nationals, including in the spheres of education and healthcare.

"Our point is that it is going to be a problem because there is a limit to how much we can take. If there are too many refugees from Afghanistan, we will be the most affected but there will be other countries affected. The refugees will go to Iran, Europe, Central Asia. To solve this, you try to work out a political settlement in Afghanistan," he said, adding that it also concerns security issues, such as combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

He said he doesn’t know how many Afghan refugees have crossed the Pakistani border since the beginning of the current crisis. He also said that Pakistan plans to build a wall along the entire border with Afghanistan.

"There are designated entry points. That is why there is a huge crowd always. And you can cross these points with a visa. And we are trying to simplify the visa regime. There is such a load on our embassy in Kabul to issue visas, we try to facilitate and make it easier. But the border management is going to remain a key problem, but as things unfold we will see how we will deal with it and what kind of assistance we can ask from our friends to deal with the situation," he added.