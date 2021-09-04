Ukrainian top military chief says he would like to drive tank around Red Square

KIEV, September 4. /TASS/. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny would like to drive a tank along Arbat Street and around Red Square in Moscow, he admitted in response to a question from a viewer on Ukrainian TV on Saturday.

"To tell the truth, I think yes, and along Arbat too," Zaluzhny said, adding in response to the anchorwoman’s follow-up question, "Yes, but carefully, since it is a monument."

Zaluzhny also answered in the affrimative when asked if he would like to drive a tank to the music and under the Ukrainian flag.

On July 27, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Khomchak and appointed Zaluzhny as commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The new top military chief was born in Novograd-Volynsky, Zhitomir Region. He is a career military officer and has served as commander of the North Operational Command since 2019.