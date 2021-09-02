Al-Qaeda militants join Taliban in Panjshir operation — TV

CAIRO, September 2. /TASS/. Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) fighters have entered the ranks of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in their operation to capture the rebelling Afghan province of Panjshir, Al Arabiya TV channel reports.

"Al-Qaeda militant units are joining the Taliban in attacking Panjshir," the channel quoted a representative of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported earlier that the Taliban launched a military operation against the Panjshir resistance after peace talks launched last week had failed.

At the same time, resistance spokesperson Fahim Dashti told TASS on Thursday that the movement was committed to a peaceful settlement but had been ready for the radicals to launch an offensive. According to him, the Taliban has already lost around 350 people in the clashes over the last two days and 35 more fighters were captured.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in the Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, marking the end of their 20-year presence in the country.