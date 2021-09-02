Pandemic can still go on for a while but life shouldn’t stop — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic can still linger for a long time but it doesn’t mean that life should come to a grinding halt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain.

"The fact that Russia held the St. Petersburg forum (SPIEF - TASS) and is now holding the forum in Vladivostok despite the continuing pandemic is extremely important because the pandemic and this coronavirus can seemingly stay with us for a while but it doesn’t mean that life should slow down," he said in an interview with Izvestia TV channel as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "Yes, life can go on in a combined mode, half of it offline and the other half online. Nevertheless, I believe that it's crucial to hold these events and not stop life."

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street.