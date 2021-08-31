Karabakh conflict settlement issue open — Armenian minister

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The issue of political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement remains open, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Today, I once again noted that Armenia’s position is consistent with that of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs which says that the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh political settlement remains open. We come from the premise that only negotiations will help us to reach a solution which will bring peace and stability to the Southern Caucasus. The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh status should be the basis of this settlement," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh, and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave, to monitor the ceasefire. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents from time to time.