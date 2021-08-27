US still plans to complete evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31 — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The US plans to complete the evacuation from Afghanistan on August 31, despite the recent events in the republic, the Pentagon spokesman john Kirby stated Friday.

"We’re still planning on ending this mission at the end of the month. And as I said the other day, as we get closer and we are getting closer, you’re going to see us begin to make those muscle movements to pull out our troops and some of our equipment as appropriate with any retrograde," Kirby said.

He added that the US would continue to provide aid to the Afghans, but there will be no US military presence in the republic in the future.

"Though, we will not have a military presence there, the United States government will still want to see what we can do with the international community to make sure that Afghans can have the best of all possible outcomes for their future," the spokesman said.

Kirby underscored that the Pentagon intends to maintain as many opportunities to ensure security in Kabul as possible for as long as possible.

"What we want to do is preserve as much capability for as long as we can, both in terms of the security footprint, but also in terms of the ability […] to move out evacuees," he said.

The Pentagon spokesman also said that "the US military do not rule out more attacks in Kabu and are prepared for that."

"We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts," he said. "We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time."

On August 26, two blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport, via which Western nations are evacuating foreign citizens. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists. According to the latest reports, at least 170 people, including 13 US troops, were killed. US President Joe Biden said after the attack that the United States would find those responsible for it and was already planning strikes on Islamic State. The Taliban movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, condemned the terror attack and also promised to punish those responsible.