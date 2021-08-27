Italy intends to wait for EU approval of Russian vaccine

August 27. /ТАСС/. Italy will be taking its cue from the European Agency of Medicines’ (EMA) approval of vaccines against coronavirus, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

At the same time, the Italian top diplomat explained that the residents of San Marino who for the most part had been inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine not certified in the EU would have to receive a third dose of a shot certified by the EMA in order to obtain a COVID ‘vaccination passport’.

"In San Marino, they will have to get the third dose by October 15 in order to receive a ‘green pass.’ Italy’s political will is to wait for the EMA’s approval of the vaccines," he said in response to a question about a discriminatory approach to the residents of San Marino and Russia who now can visit Italy only for compelling reasons.

That said, the Italian foreign minister pointed out that movement within the EU by those vaccinated with jabs not approved by the EMA but certified in other countries was under discussion.