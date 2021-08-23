Emerging hotspots of resistance to Taliban may lead to civil war — CSTO Secretary General

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has expressed concern over the possibility that the emerging hotspots of resistance to the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) may lead to a long-term civil war in Afghanistan.

"There are worries that the emerging hotspots of resistance to the Taliban may lead to the unleashing of a long-term civil war with hard-to-predict security consequences not only for Afghanistan but for surrounding region at large," he said at an online briefing on Monday.

According to the secretary general, some positive statements by the Taliban leadership on the approaches to their domestic and foreign policy are noted. "At the same time, there is serious concern because the promises of the representatives of the Taliban leadership on assistance in the formation of the coalition government, reflecting the hopes and interests of all Afghanistan’s nationalities, have not yet reached the stage of practical implementation," he stressed.

He continued that it is necessary to undertake efforts "to prevent the further bloodshed in this country and establish dialogue in order to prevent, among other things, the uncontrolled flow of refugees, the growth of propaganda and religious fundamentalism."

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization and its activities are outlawed nationwide.