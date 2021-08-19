Termez-Hairatan checkpoint on Uzbek-Afghan border opens for crossing

TERMEZ/Uzbekistan/, August 19./TASS/. The checkpoint on the bridge connecting the Uzbek city of Termez with Hairatan in Afghanistan has opened for crossing, a source in Termez told TASS on Thursday.

"At the decision of the Uzbek authorities and the leadership of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) the checkpoint on the Termez-Hairatan bridge has been opened for crossing, and the first Uzbek drivers of heavy-duty trucks have already returned via it," the source said.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within a matter of hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country.

In this situation, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the country’s caretaker president, calling on the army to resist the Taliban. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staff.