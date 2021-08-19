German politician describes outcome of West’s Afghan operation as ‘heavy defeat’

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. The seizure of power in Afghanistan by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) marks the West’s greatest defeat since the Vietnam War, Prime Minister of the German state of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union Markus Soeder said on Thursday.

"The West’s heavy defeat is the result [of the operation] in Afghanistan," he pointed out. It is "the biggest blow since Vietnam," the politician added. The Taliban’s coming to power is "a moral victory of Islamism," Soeder noted.

According to him, "the United States bears the primary responsibility for the current situation" because of its decision to pull out of Afghanistan. In Soeder’s view, Washington should "provide guarantees of safety and financial support to the neighboring countries."

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.