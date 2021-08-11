Belarusian embassy in Belgium suspends reception on consular issues

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian embassy in Brussels has suspended the reception of visitors on consular issues following an arson at the entrance to the building, as follows from a statement on the embassy’s website.

"Dear visitors, due to an arson committed at the building of the embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kingdom of Belgium the reception of visitors on consular issues is temporarily paused due to technical reasons," the statement runs.

The embassy advises everybody to contact the consular office by telephone in emergencies.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry earlier demanded the Belgian authorities track down and bring to justice those responsible for the arson.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Wednesday Minsk hoped that the Belgian side in accordance with article 22 of the Vienna Convention "will take all appropriate measures to protect the embassy from any intrusions or damage and prevent any violations of its calm."

The Foreign Ministry said the incident occurred on August 8. The fire was promptly extinguished. Glaz recalled that such incidents did take place in the past, but the Belarusian side’s legitimate demands for their investigation have been ignored.