Defense chief says Armenia committed to establishing lasting peace in region

YEREVAN, August 11. /TASS/. Armenia is committed to establishing a durable peace in the region but will not tolerate the occupation of its border areas by Azeri armed forces, Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"After thanking his counterpart for a warm reception, the defense minister outlined the operational situation around the Armenian borders, highlighting Russia’s mediation efforts in settling the situation peacefully. He noted that Yerevan was still committed to establishing peace in the region and continuing negotiations in this regard but would not tolerate the occupation of its border areas and would take all steps to restore territorial integrity," the statement says.

The Armenian defense chief thanked Russia for the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that the Russian peacekeepers had helped establish peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure continued communication with Armenia, the ministry said.

"Arshak Karapetyan stressed that Azerbaijan’s periodic provocations in the peacekeepers’ responsibility area and ceasefire breaches were unacceptable and cited as an example the use of a strike drone registered today," the statement says.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijani forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in one of the Syunik border region’s districts to "adjust the border." Both sides have been periodically reporting border incidents since then.