Russia will never deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil, says Lukashenko

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Russia will never deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the republic’s public figures, experts and journalists on Monday.

"What is the sense for Russia to spend money and create bases here today? I would be interested if some serious missile systems were deployed here. But they cannot be brought directly to the theater of military operations, so close to NATO as they would come under the fire of conventional weapons and no missiles would be required," Lukashenko argued.

"That is why, Russia will never move them here, especially nuclear warheads as they will be targeted directly from the territories of Poland and Lithuania," the Belarusian president said.

Lukashenko said he saw no need for creating Russian military bases in the republic at present but should a threat of a new world war emerge, the Russian Armed Forces would be deployed on Belarusian soil.

"If need be, not just a base but all the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be deployed here, if necessary. Under what circumstances? Should a danger of a new world war emerge. But what is the sense for Russia to spend money and create bases now?" the Belarusian leader argued.

The president of Belarus also explained that he saw no need for creating a Russian airbase in the republic as it would take about three minutes for combat aircraft to fly from Smolensk or Pskov to Minsk.

"What is the sense for spending funds? That is why there is no need," Lukashenko said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with this rationale, the Belarusian leader pointed out.

"We tested all the routes. When the dumbfounded wandered about here to the CIA accompaniment, White Swans [Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers] flew over here along the border of both NATO members and Ukraine. We agreed with [Russian Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu and we demonstrated it to them that God forbid that you should dare, and these aircraft are the carriers of nuclear weapons. This was demonstrated during the drills. And now we are set for Zapad-2021 defensive maneuvers," Lukashenko said.

"We are demonstrating that we will be together, should we have in any case to defend something. We have joint plans of action under this scenario," the Belarusian leader said.