Israeli military confirms strikes on targets in Lebanon in response to rocket attacks

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israeli artillery forces attacked targets in southern Lebanon in response to rockets fired from the country, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In response to the rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel today, IDF artillery forces are currently striking targets along the Lebanese border," the statement reads.

"Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government's lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon. The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon," the Israel Defense Forces added.

The Israeli Defense military said earlier that the country’s artillery forces had attacked targets along the Lebanese border three times in response to three rockets fired at Israel.